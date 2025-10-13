Jonathan Cook

Listen: Israel is the excuse to snatch away freedoms we once took for granted
Listen: Israel is the excuse to snatch away freedoms we once took for granted

Read by Matthew Alford
Oct 13, 2025
Originally published here:

Israel is the excuse to snatch away freedoms we once took for granted

Israel is the excuse to snatch away freedoms we once took for granted

Starmer's government is ripping up the rulebook on protest to protect Israel – from classing protests as 'terrorism' to banning repeat marches and fining universities that allow student to demonstrate.

