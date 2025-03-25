Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Israel is the new fascism's template for Trump and Europe’s war on freedom
Listen: Israel is the new fascism's template for Trump and Europe’s war on freedom

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Mar 25, 2025
Transcript

Original article published here:

The new fascism: Israel is the template for Trump and Europe’s war on freedom

Jonathan Cook
·
Mar 24
The new fascism: Israel is the template for Trump and Europe’s war on freedom

The wide-ranging crackdown on basic freedoms is being framed as a 'war on antisemitism'. But fascism in Europe and the US was always going to return in disguise, smearing its opponents, not itself, as the Nazis.

Read full story

