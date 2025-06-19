Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Israel's attack on Iran: The violent new world being born is going to horrify you
2
18
0:00
-19:29

Listen: Israel's attack on Iran: The violent new world being born is going to horrify you

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Jun 19, 2025
2
18
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Israel's attack on Iran: The violent new world being born is going to horrify you

Jonathan Cook
·
Jun 19
Israel's attack on Iran: The violent new world being born is going to horrify you

Twenty years ago, the US warned prematurely of the 'birth pangs' of a new Middle East. Now they have arrived in full force – and they will not end in Iran. The violent new world being born is going to horrify you.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture