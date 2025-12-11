Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen / Israel's biggest con trick: Hiding the true numbers it has killed in Gaza
0:00
-5:32

Listen / Israel's biggest con trick: Hiding the true numbers it has killed in Gaza

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Dec 11, 2025

Originally published here:

Israel's biggest con trick: Hiding the true numbers it has killed in Gaza

Jonathan Cook
·
Dec 10
Israel's biggest con trick: Hiding the true numbers it has killed in Gaza

The biggest con trick Israel has managed to pull off over the past two years is imposing entirely phoney parameters on a “debate” in the West about the credibility of the death toll in Gaza, now officially standing at just over 70,000.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture