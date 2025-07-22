Jonathan Cook

Listen: Israel’s genocide is big business – and the face of the future
Listen: Israel’s genocide is big business – and the face of the future

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Jul 22, 2025
Originally published here:

Israel’s genocide is big business – and the face of the future

Israel’s genocide is big business – and the face of the future

US corporations and military planners welcome the ‘legal maneuver space’ Israel has opened up for them to profit from warfare that slaughters and starves civilians.

