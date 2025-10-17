Jonathan Cook

Listen: It was never a Gaza 'war'. The 'ceasefire' is a lie cut from the same cloth
Listen: It was never a Gaza 'war'. The 'ceasefire' is a lie cut from the same cloth

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Oct 17, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

It was never a Gaza 'war'. The 'ceasefire' is a lie cut from the same cloth

Jonathan Cook
·
Oct 17
It was never a Gaza 'war'. The 'ceasefire' is a lie cut from the same cloth

Trump’s ‘peace plan’ for Gaza is doomed. No people in history has ever resigned itself to permanent servitude and oppression. The Palestinians will prove no different.

