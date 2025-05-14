Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Jeremy Bowen's interview with Gaza aid chief was shameful – and he knows it
5
13
0:00
-10:03

Listen: Jeremy Bowen's interview with Gaza aid chief was shameful – and he knows it

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
May 14, 2025
5
13
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Jeremy Bowen's interview with Gaza aid chief was shameful – and he knows it

Jonathan Cook
·
May 14
Jeremy Bowen's interview with Gaza aid chief was shameful – and he knows it

There was no excuse for the BBC to follow Israel in treating the head of UNRWA as though he is aligned with terrorism. This kind of craven journalism just makes Israel's job of genocide easier.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture