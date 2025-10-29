Jonathan Cook

Listen: Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer's cover story for colluding in genocide
Listen: Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer’s cover story for colluding in genocide

Read by Matthew Alford
Oct 29, 2025
Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer’s cover story for colluding in genocide

Jonathan Cook
·
Oct 28
Maccabi Tel Aviv row breaks Starmer’s cover story for colluding in genocide

The legal and ethical earthquake from Israel’s carnage in Gaza was never going to be contained in Gaza. As the Maccabi Tel Aviv row shows, the shockwaves for Britain will keep growing louder.

