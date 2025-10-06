Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: No one in power respects my grief. And no one is coming to console me
8
33
0:00
-2:56

Listen: No one in power respects my grief. And no one is coming to console me

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Oct 06, 2025
8
33
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

No one in power respects my grief. And no one is coming to console me

Jonathan Cook
·
Oct 5
No one in power respects my grief. And no one is coming to console me

Politicians, the police and the media want millions of us to imagine we are alone in grieving the slaughter of Gaza's children – and that our grief is shameful. They need us to succumb to their lies.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture