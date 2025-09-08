Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Nothing the Met says about the Palestine Action demo should be trusted
5
26
0:00
-8:37

Listen: Nothing the Met says about the Palestine Action demo should be trusted

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Sep 08, 2025
5
26
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Nothing the Met says about the Palestine Action demo should be trusted

Jonathan Cook
·
Sep 7
Nothing the Met says about the Palestine Action demo should be trusted

Why is the Met blaming protesters for 'wasting' its resources on arresting 'terrorist' pensioners? There’s a proper address for its grievances: Starmer's authoritarian, genocide-complicit government.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture