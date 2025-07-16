Jonathan Cook

Listen: On Gaza, the goal is to confuse us about where rights end and criminality begins
0:00
-6:26

Listen: On Gaza, the goal is to confuse us about where rights end and criminality begins

Read by Matthew Alford
Jul 16, 2025
Originally published here:

On Gaza, the goal is to confuse us about where rights end and criminality begins

On Gaza, the goal is to confuse us about where rights end and criminality begins

An Israeli Jew is charged over referring to 'Nazi Israel'. An anti-genocide protester risks arrest as a terrorist for waving a Palestinian flag. Starmer is intentionally stoking a climate of fear.

