Listen / Open letter to Met chief: Let me tell you what 'Globalise the intifada' actually means

Open letter to Met chief: Let me tell you what 'Globalise the intifada' actually means
Open letter to Met chief: Let me tell you what 'Globalise the intifada' actually means
Read by Matthew Alford

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Dec 19, 2025

Open letter to Met police chief: Let me tell you what 'Globalise the intifada' actually means

Jonathan Cook
Dec 18
Open letter to Met police chief: Let me tell you what 'Globalise the intifada' actually means

Sir Mark Rowley, your primary concern is not public safety but protecting the interests of the British establishment. And it has decreed that no opposition to Israel’s genocide will be tolerated.

