Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Our complicity in Gaza has set the stage for a second genocide - in the West Bank
Listen: Our complicity in Gaza has set the stage for a second genocide - in the West Bank

Read by Matthew Alford
Aug 18, 2025
Transcript

Originally published here:

Our complicity in Gaza has set the stage for a second genocide - in the West Bank

Our complicity in Gaza has set the stage for a second genocide - in the West Bank

As the dusting off of Israel's E1 Plan emphasises, the intended fate of Palestinians in the West Bank is ultimately no different from the fate of Palestinians in Gaza – unless we act.

Read full story

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

