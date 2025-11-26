Jonathan Cook

Listen: Review judge pulled from Palestine Action hearing at last hour, in patent stitch-up
Nov 26, 2025

Review judge pulled from Palestine Action hearing at last hour, in patent stitch-up

Ousting the review judge in the appeal against Palestine Action's proscription, and replacing him with a panel of three new judges, is a desperate attempt to create a veneer of judicial authority in support of the actions of Keir Starmer's outlaw government.

