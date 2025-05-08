Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Starvation in Gaza is so bad even the BBC is covering it – and reporting it all wrong
9
19
0:00
-5:13

Listen: Starvation in Gaza is so bad even the BBC is covering it – and reporting it all wrong

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
May 08, 2025
9
19
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Starvation in Gaza is so bad even the BBC is covering it – and reporting it all wrong

Jonathan Cook
·
May 7
Starvation in Gaza is so bad even the BBC is covering it – and reporting it all wrong

You can tell how bad levels of starvation now are in Gaza – as the population there begins the third month of a complete aid blockade by Israel – because last night the BBC finally dedicated a serious chunk of its main news programme, the News at Ten, to the issue.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture