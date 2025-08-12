Listen: The BBC helped kill Anas al-Sharif. Its reporting will kill more journalists

Originally published here:

The BBC helped kill Anas al-Sharif. Its reporting will kill more journalists Jonathan Cook · Aug 12 It is no small task to unpack how a BBC reporter thought it fine to make the following obscene observation in a segment on Israel’s murder of Al-Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif: "There's the question of proportionality. Is it justified to kill five journalists when you were only targeting one?" Read full story

