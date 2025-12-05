Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: The hunger strike is not being televised – nor will the last gasps of our dying freedoms
0:00
-7:34

Listen: The hunger strike is not being televised – nor will the last gasps of our dying freedoms

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Dec 05, 2025

Originally published here:

The hunger strike is not being televised – nor will the last gasps of our dying freedoms

Jonathan Cook
·
Dec 4
The hunger strike is not being televised – nor will the last gasps of our dying freedoms

Six political prisoners who targeted factories arming Israel's genocide are weeks into a hunger strike. But in contrast to the IRA's 1980s hunger strike, this one is being blanked by the media.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture