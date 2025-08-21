Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: The police pulled over my car. The lack of a reason should worry us all
Listen: The police pulled over my car. The lack of a reason should worry us all

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook
Aug 21, 2025
Originally published here:

The police pulled over my car. The lack of a reason should worry us all

Jonathan Cook
Aug 20
The police pulled over my car. The lack of a reason should worry us all

The government and police appear keen to expand the 'hostile environment' policy for immigrants to encompass the British public – and deter political dissent on Israel's genocide.

Read full story

