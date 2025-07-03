Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: The real crimes are taking place in Gaza, not at Glastonbury or Brize Norton
6
18
0:00
-19:26

Listen: The real crimes are taking place in Gaza, not at Glastonbury or Brize Norton

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Jul 03, 2025
6
18
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

The real crimes are taking place in Gaza, not at Glastonbury or Brize Norton

Jonathan Cook
·
Jul 2
The real crimes are taking place in Gaza, not at Glastonbury or Brize Norton

From an attack on Iran to chants at Glastonbury and direct action at RAF Brize Norton, Starmer's government keeps selling us red herrings to throw us off the scent of the UK's complicity in Israel's genocide.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture