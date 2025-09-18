Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Trump's visit proved the utter corruption of our political and media class
13
26
0:00
-5:10

Listen: Trump's visit proved the utter corruption of our political and media class

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Sep 18, 2025
13
26
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Trump's visit proved the utter corruption of our political and media class

Jonathan Cook
·
Sep 18
Trump's visit proved the utter corruption of our political and media class

Aside from the spectacle of our leaders openly prostrating before Trump, the truth of Britain’s “special relationship” with the US was mostly found in unscripted moments around his visit.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture