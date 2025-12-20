Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Western elites fear a 'globalised intifada' because they are its targets, not Jews
0:00
-4:08

Listen: Western elites fear a 'globalised intifada' because they are its targets, not Jews

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Dec 20, 2025

Originally published here:

Western elites fear a 'globalised intifada' because they are its targets, not Jews

Jonathan Cook
·
12:21 PM
Western elites fear a 'globalised intifada' because they are its targets, not Jews

While western publics are being demonised as racists, the technology and strategies used today against Palestinians will become the walls of tomorrow’s prisons for us all.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture