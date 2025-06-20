Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook Podcast
Listen: Why BBC editors must stand trial for colluding in Israel's genocide
12
30
0:00
-11:40

Listen: Why BBC editors must stand trial for colluding in Israel's genocide

Read by Matthew Alford
Jonathan Cook's avatar
Jonathan Cook
Jun 20, 2025
12
30
Share
Transcript

Originally published here:

Why BBC editors must one day stand trial for colluding in Israel's genocide

Jonathan Cook
·
Jun 20
Why BBC editors must one day stand trial for colluding in Israel's genocide

In a confrontation with BBC news chief Richard Burgess, journalist Peter Oborne set out six ways the state broadcaster has wilfully misled audiences on Israel's destruction of Gaza.

Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

All my posts are freely accessible, but my journalism is possible only because of the support of readers. If you liked this article or any of the others, please consider sharing it with friends and making a donation to support my work. You can do so by becoming a paid Substack subscriber, or donate via Paypal or my bank account, or alternatively set up a monthly direct debit mandate with GoCardless. A complete archive of my writings is available on my website. I’m on Twitter and Facebook.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture