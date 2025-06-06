Jonathan Cook

Listen: Why is the UK sheltering Israel's genocide-inciting ambassador?
Read by Matthew Alford
Jun 06, 2025
Originally published here:

Jun 5
Why is the UK sheltering Israel's genocide-inciting ambassador?

It is long past time Tzipi Hotovely was expelled from London. Starmer’s inaction proves he has no intention of stopping his support for Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

