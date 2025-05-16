Jonathan Cook

Listen: Why the wall of silence on the Gaza genocide is finally starting to crack
Listen: Why the wall of silence on the Gaza genocide is finally starting to crack

Read by Matthew Alford
May 16, 2025
Why the wall of silence on the Gaza genocide is finally starting to crack

Why the wall of silence on the Gaza genocide is finally starting to crack

As Israel unveils its final genocide push, and mass death from starvation looms in Gaza, western media and politicians are tentatively starting to speak up.

