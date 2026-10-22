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Lena's avatar
Lena
5d

In this film, the identity of the perpetrators is protected as though they are victims.

It also conveys the false message that the extermination of Palestinians is somehow "hamas"-related.

No. Israel kills Palestinians simply to take the land and "make it Jewish".

No other reason. And it cannot kill openly quickly, because it must arrange killing slowly so that it is possible to keep lying about "hamas".

Zionists deny that ANYONE has been killed in Gaza, at the same time bragging about killing in Gaza, sniping kids and elderly for fun, enjoying massacres, destruction and annihilation.

Genocide of Palestinians has been going on for demographic and conquest reasons (no other reasons, no "counter-terror", no "national security", no "self-defense") slowly, so that this possible to cover it with layers and layers of lies and propaganda, to construct "Israel's image".

NAZA film seems to be unmasking the fact of the industrial scale extermination, but it further conceals the real goal behind this genocide.

The genocide is not "collateral". It is intentional. Masked by lies about "hamas".

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Cindy Bryant's avatar
Cindy Bryant
5d

I had this,reaction when I watched the Hind Rajab film. It left me stunned into silence snd overwhelming sadness although I knew what to expect as I had heard the recordings before several times and knew the outcome. I suspect this silent response is 'normal' to those of us who know the story and accept the fact of genocide. I want to know how genocide deniers like Nich Ferrari and many LBC and liberal media respond to this. Will it make them finally accept the truth? Will it shame them for denying the truth, will it make a difference? I really want to know.

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