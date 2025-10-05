Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maya Ali's avatar
Maya Ali
5h

You’ve voiced something i need to hear . I hope you don’t mind but i will say some of this when and if someone asks me if i grieve for the people killed in manchester recently .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Dorothy Robertson's avatar
Dorothy Robertson
5h

Thank you for articulating so powerfully what i feel

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
100 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture