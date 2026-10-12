Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Jim Thomas's avatar
Jim Thomas
Oct 12

It seems to me that the question of whether a genocidal state has the right to exist must also be asked of the United States, the state which enables the genocide. It is obvious that the tiny state of Israel could not carry out the genocide without the full support (financial, military, intelligence and political) of the US. Both Israel and the US are rogue, lawless states which have rejected the rule of law, including international law, and regularly commit war crimes and crimes against humanity as a matter of policy.

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Cristian Parrino's avatar
Cristian Parrino
Oct 12

It’s time to flip the conversation from its Zionist framing of “does Israel have the right to exist”, to an unequivocal “the state of Israel must cease to exist”, on terms aligned with justice, equality and human rights.

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