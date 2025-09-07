Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

John Cox
5h

I got arrested and talked in great depth to the arresting Police Constable. The others further up the chain of command would not share their names and police numbers though I came across six other members of the Police. The moral authority was with me. The most senior police officer I came in contact with was not in uniform and when I asked him his name said “Police Officer” and quickly scarpered. This law is an ass. Cooper, Lammy & Starmer have too close a connection with the fascist and apartheid state of Israel. With what is continuing to

unfold in Gaza, in America and in Cyprus, Rhodes and Crete the Foreign Secretary cannot forever turn an eye to Israeli aggression and expansion. Israel is on Israel’s side not the UK or USA’s.

m droy
5h

I was up the other end of Whitehall - arriving from Russell square on a march with 300k others.

Am I furious that there was no media coverage of this much bigger event - yes.

Do I blame Palestine Action protesters for distracting from our much bigger event?

Did I blame the Just Stop Oil protesters for doing the same last year?

Not at all - there was no media coverage of the last 20 such large scale protests.

