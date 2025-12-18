Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Callaghan's avatar
Michael Callaghan
4h

This is such a brilliant piece of writing. And it will be extremely useful in helping the rest of us counter the many spurious arguments being used to quash opposition to our government's lethal support for Israel. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Avigail Abarbanel's avatar
Avigail Abarbanel
4h

The police acted the same way when women fought for our right to vote. The police lost. We won. We will win here too because bad is bad, and all we’re doing is fighting for the bleeding obvious.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture