I've been saying this for a while now: When they're done in Gaza, they'll do the West Bank.

When they're done with the West Bank, they'll do East Jerusalem.

When they're done with the East Jerusalem, they'll do Southern Lebanon.

When they're done with Southern Lebanon, they'll do Southern Syria.

When they're done with Southern Syria, they'll do Jordan.

When they're done with Jordan, they'll send out Mossad hit squads like they did a few years ago at a Saudi (I think it was) airport. They'll do this around the globe until every last Palestinian is dead.

"How can you say this?", you ask? I already mentioned the hit at an Arab airport. In 1973 they sent a Mossad hit squad to Lillehammer, Norway to kill Maroccan born Ahmed Bouchiki for his non-participation in the 1972 Olympic Games incident in München. They have later said "We knew we were killing the wrong man."

One State . Palestine is the only answer. The September U.N. meeting will be an attempt at the old B.S. two State solution. Don't fall for it. Palestine from the River to the Sea is the answer. Cancel Israel.

