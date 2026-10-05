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Quentin Craven's avatar
Quentin Craven
Oct 5

Interesting piece and thanks for that. But I would like to question the statement that Russia wants to secure Eastern Ukraine as being “what it regards as its back yard (in the same way that Washington regards Central and Latin America as its back yard)”. The two are not remotely equivalent. Culturally and governmentally, Ukraine (especially the eastern oblasts) has been a part of Russia for centuries until the collapse of the Soviet Union. Latin America however never owed itself or belonged in any way to the USA but has been subject since its inception to US hegemony and exploitation. And with the exception of the Cuban crisis, Russia has not exploited Latin America to pose a military threat to the US, whereas the US/ NATO have arguably used Ukraine to threaten Russia. Russia therefore does have some justification for concern about what is happening in its “back yard’” whereas the US, if the facts are truthfully laid out, is in tricky terrain trying to justify its dominance over central and South America.

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Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
Oct 5

They're arguing about which version of Anglophoney world imperium is most sensible. Both take as a given their own privileged place in this proper hierarchy based on the norms of power and domination. Of course western liberals are fine with this. As neolibs and neocons out of the Oxbridge and Ivy elites, they provide the intellectual justifications. Just as their predecessors did for colonization and racism.

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