Jonathan Cook

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
7hEdited

Zionists not only hate Christians and Muslims, but they even despise Jews living outside Israel, especially those in Iran... and they despise them so much that 2 weeks ago they destroyed the synagogue in Tehran with an airstrike during the Ramadan War: https://geopolitiq.substack.com/p/last-day-of-ramadan-war-yeah-sure

Of course, this news item was largely ignored and unreported by Western mainstream media... and the few that did repeated Israeli propaganda: "it was collateral damage"!

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Fyzah Al-Husainy's avatar
Fyzah Al-Husainy
6h

Excellent article. Thank you. 👌 The shame of this,world allowing this racist bigoted state and pyschopathic mindset to destroy so many people lives in Palestine and neighbouring countries.

After 7th, of which, in that year leading up to that day, official stats state IDF murdered, raped and abducted more women and children than since 2005, with a 100% increase on settler murder, violence & theft . They were goaded..It was planned.

Also, Hamas was an excuse to begin the displacement abd murder of Palestinians, Christians and Muslims.

They are against anyone outside of themselves, pure narcissists. Their hatred is embedded all over the world.

Not only do they want greater Israel, they want an Israel in Argentina, Thailand, Cyprus,and already own large parts of the Greek coast, they have taken over Kashmir-y villages; the zionist conglomerate has the go ahead from Starmer to buy up what they want in the UK..so assets such as small farms forced to end due to Starmers new laws he brought in, large amounts of land, properties when we struggle to find homes I am wondering if zionists own the UK more than we do. I believe they are buying in Ireland also. Being half Irish this makes me furious and sad.

We know, and this is highlighted in your article, that they really cannot tolerate anyone else, other religons, colour of skin, even other Jews.

They hate humankind it would be quicker to say, so they are not conducive, as zionists, to create any harmony amongst others, but will instead, embed, cause devision with the places they inhabit then take over.

Sadly, I cannot think of one good thing about zionism and Israel.

They have traumatised the world with the slow, and torturous murders they carry out, on video for us to witness.

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