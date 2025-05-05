[NOTE: Riverway Law requested I submit an expert report on the damage done to journalism by the British government’s proscription of Hamas in its entirety, including its political and administrative wings, as a terrorist organisation. That application was made to Cooper on April 9. She has 90 days to respond. If she rejects the application, the case will head to a tribunal for judicial review.

I recently wrote an article explaining more generally why proscription has been so harmful to public debate in the midst of what international legal bodies suspect is a genocide being carried out by Israel in Gaza. You can read that article here. You can access Riverway Law’s full submission here.

Below is the text of my submission to the Home Secretary. For those who wish to cut to the chase: Section C highlights my own personal concerns as a journalist, Section D details examples of police persecution of journalists and others under UK terrorism legislation, and Section E is my assessment of how journalism about Israel’s destruction of Gaza has been gravely undermined by that persecution.]

A. INSTRUCTIONS

This expert report examines the ways that counter-terrorism legislation has been instrumentalised by British police and the Crown Prosecution Service to stifle journalism that seeks to cover the continuing genocide in Palestine. These powers inhibit a truthful accounting of events taking place in the Middle East and create a chilling effect on the freedom of the press.

I have been instructed by Riverway Law to provide a report on matters within my expertise in support of the application to the British Home Secretary to deproscribe Harakat al-Muqawamah al-Islamiyyah (‘Hamas’).

B. QUALIFICATIONS

Since my return to the UK in 2021, I have written regular analyses and commentaries, mainly on issues relating to the Middle East, for two major websites, Middle East Eye and Declassified UK, as well as publishing similar material on my own page on a newsletter platform called Substack.

I have published three books on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and was awarded the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism in 2011. The judges described me as “one of the reliable truth-tellers in the Middle East”.

I was the lead researcher on two reports on Israel-Palestine for the International Crisis Group, a leading think-tank based in Washington and Brussels dealing with conflict resolution.

During that time, I wrote for a number of major publications, including The Guardian, The Observer, The Times, The International Herald Tribune (now the international edition of The New York Times), The New Statesman, Le Monde diplomatique, The Irish Times, Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye, as well as for a number of academic journals.

After working in local newspapers for several years, I served as a staff journalist at the Guardian and then the Observer newspapers for seven years, starting in 1994. Among the countries I travelled to, and wrote about, were Yemen, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and Uzbekistan. In 2001, I resigned from the Observer to move to Israel to report on the Israel-Palestine conflict as an independent journalist. I stayed there for 20 years.

My name is Jonathan Cook. I am 59 years old and have been a journalist since 1989 when I gained a postgraduate diploma in journalism from the School of Journalism at Cardiff University.

C. CHILLING EFFECT ON JOURNALISM

This is an unprecedented and shocking situation – and one that can only have a dangerous, chilling effect on journalism relating to the Israel-Palestine conflict, my area of expertise. Until recently I would have considered these developments simply impossible in Britain, given a long and cherished tradition of press freedom. We appear to be entering a very dark time for journalists, especially those who do not have the institutional backing of a major news organisation.

I reported for two decades from Israel, where highly restrictive military censorship laws apply to journalists, especially during times of military conflict. But I never felt as worried about being targeted for my journalism in Israel – even when I was reporting critically on its 2006 war with Lebanon – as I do now in the UK.

I now find myself in a situation where, for the first time in my 36-year professional career, I am no longer sure what by law I can write or say in my capacity as a journalist on an issue of major international importance. I now live with the fear that, by writing critically about events in Gaza, I risk a dawn raid by counter-terrorism police on my home in front of my children, the confiscation of the electronic devices I rely on for my work, and my possible arrest, leading potentially to terrorism charges being laid against me.

The investigation by the police of these journalists has been justified under an expansive interpretation of both Section 12 of the 2000 Terrorism Act and Sections 1 and 2 of the 2006 Terrorism Act. These laws tightly restrict commentary about Hamas and other Palestinian organisations the UK government has proscribed. That proscription applies not only to Hamas’ military wing, which is committed to armed resistance against Israeli colonisation, but against Hamas’ political wing, which is the elected government of Gaza.

Over the past several months, I have been watching with growing professional alarm – and personal trepidation – what I can only describe as a campaign of political intimidation and persecution of a number of journalists in the UK. The journalists who have been targeted share one thing in common: they report and comment on Israel’s actions in Gaza from a critical perspective that judges those actions to be genocidal – in line with the suspicions of the International Court of Justice. They also criticise the British government as being complicit in that genocide.

D. POLICE REPRESSION

There have been a number of journalists targeted by the police, as part of a counter-terrorism operation we have subsequently learnt is called “Operation Incessantness”. This police operation is not restricted to journalists, and has also targeted academics, lawyers, peace activists, and others.

But here I will focus chiefly on the effect of the legislation, and the police’s interpretation of it, on journalists as they seek to document and comment on Israel’s actions in Gaza since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023.

It is impossible to critique the police’s arrests and investigations of journalists except in broad outline because they have offered all but the barest details of how they believe these journalists have violated terrorism laws. That in itself is a major cause for concern. How can the police’s restrictions on press freedoms be scrutinised when the police are operating against journalists from the shadows? And what message is being communicated about media freedoms when the police frame their actions against journalists as a “counter-terrorism” operation?

The following journalists have been targeted so far by the police, in reverse chronological order:

Asa Winstanley: Winstanley’s London home was raided in the early hours of 17 October 2024 by a team of about 10 Metropolitan Police officers from “Counter-Terror Command”. They had search warrants for his home and car, and confiscated all of the electronic devices he uses for his work as an investigative journalist. The operation cited potential offences under Section 1 (Encouragement of Terrorism) and Section 2 (Dissemination of Terrorist Publications) of the 2006 Terrorism Act, which carry a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment. He was told this referred to his social media posts and that he had been under investigation for a year.

He was not arrested or charged. But he was told he is under a continuing investigation. Aside from the intimidatory goal in seizing his electronic devices, it seems the police are on a fishing expedition, hoping they can find material with which to charge him.

Winstanley is an associate editor of the Electronic Intifada website, which has specialised for more than two decades in coverage of news from Israel and Palestine. It challenges the orthodoxies of institutional media, taking as its premise that the Palestinian people have suffered a long colonial occupation by Israel, actively aided by western powers.

I have written in a freelance capacity for the site myself in the past. In my view, it employs the very highest professional standards, both in its reporting and commentary. It subjected my own submissions to some of the most rigorous fact-checking and questioning I have ever experienced. From what I understand, it takes these extra precautions because pro-Israel lobby groups constantly seek to delegitmise its journalism.

Winstanley, a member of the National Union of Journalists, is an impressive investigative journalist whose specialist subject – the role of the pro-Israel lobby in shaping British politics – has made him enemies, including in both the main political parties.

Sarah Wilkinson: More than a dozen plainclothes and uniformed officers raided Wilkinson’s home in Shropshire in the early hours of August 29 under Section 12. They claimed to have a search warrant but reportedly refused to show it. They handcuffed her, refusing to let her get dressed or take a medicine she needs to treat her Crohn’s disease. She was then taken out of the house and driven to a police station in Shrewsbury. She says she was denied a lawyer until she reminded officers that she had a right to legal representation under Section 12.

Wilkinson, an accredited journalist, runs a news feed about Gaza, posting videos and eye-witness accounts. Under interrogation, she was questioned about hundreds of tweets. She says she was also asked for details of Palestinians there she is in contact with and for their locations.

Her son reports that, after she was taken away, a group of masked officers entered the house and ransacked it, presumably as part of their search for electronic devices. All were confiscated. It appears they will not be returned to her. When Wilkinson was released, she found the contents of some rooms had been turned upside down. She reports that her mother’s ashes had been emptied from an urn and been trampled over.

As part of her initial draconian bail conditions, she was told she was banned from using any electronic device, including a phone or TV, or use any form of transport. After her lawyers appealed these conditions as inhumane and likely to put her life in danger, six of the seven were lifted.

Richard Medhurst: Medhurst was arrested on August 15 at London’s Heathrow airport, on his return from a trip abroad, under Section 12 of the Terrorism Act of 2000. Medhurst was escorted off the plane by five waiting plainclothes officers and one dressed in what Medhurst describes as “tactical gear”. He was told he had been arrested for “expressing an opinion or belief that is supportive of a proscribed organisation”. He was given no further details.

Medhurst was held for a total of 24 hours. During that time he was taken to a room at the airport, where he was handcuffed and searched. He was denied the right to call a family member or friends. His electronic devices were taken from him and have not been returned. He was transferred to a police station, where he was kept in a cell for 13 hours under constant surveillance. He was finally questioned by two counter-terrorism officers for some 60 minutes.

He is under continuing investigation, and faces a jail sentence of up to 14 years if charged and convicted.

Medhurst’s father, as he points out, served in the Metropolitan police before writing a counter-terrorism training course for the United Nations. Both his parents were awarded a Nobel peace prize for their peacekeeping work for the UN. Medhurst observes that his parents had an abiding influence on his worldview and that he regards his anti-war journalism as a continuation of their own work.

He is a member of the National Union of Journalists.

Craig Murray: Murray, a former British ambassador, whistleblower and writer, who has in recent years built up a large following for his journalism and commentary on his own website, was detained at Glasgow airport on October 16, 2023, after a meeting in Iceland. He was detailed under Schedule 7 of the 2000 Terrorism Act by Police Scotland’s Border Policing Command unit.

He was interrogated at the airport by three counter-terrorism officers who did not identify themselves. His phone and laptop were confiscated. He was told he would be charged with a criminal offence if he refused to answer questions, answered untruthfully, deliberately withheld information, or refused to provide passcodes for his electronic devices. He was denied the right to consult a lawyer. His interrogation included questions about his political views, his decision to attend a Palestinian solidarity protest in Reykjavik, and his involvement with the then-campaign to free journalist and publisher Julian Assange.

Other journalists: All these efforts to persecute journalists have taken place in the context of Israel’s destructive assault on Gaza since the Hamas attack of October 7, 2023. However, it is worth mentioning that they appear to fit with what were already signs of a repressive climate against oppositional journalism being cultivated by the police and British state.

Journalists who have recently endured abusive police treatment include Kit Klarenberg, Vanessa Beeley, David Miranda and Julian Assange, as well as the French publisher Ernest Moret. In addition to the 2000 Terrorism Act and the 2006 Terrorism Act, the police have been using the 2019 Counter-Terrorism and Border Act to detain and investigate journalists.

Non-journalists: It should be noted too that many non-journalists have been targeted by the police under counter-terrorism laws. I wish to highlight in particular the police arrests of Haim Bresheeth, an academic and child of Holocaust survivors, and Tony Greenstein, a Holocaust researcher, author and Palestinian solidarity activist.

Notably, both are Jews – Prof Bresheeth is also an Israeli – who take strongly critical positions towards Israel and reject Israel’s claim to represent the Jewish people. Mr Greenstein was charged with one offence under Section 12 on November 25, 2024. Prof Bresheeth is still under investigation. These arrests reflect an emerging pattern of wider police repression that has been compounding the pressures on journalists to self-censor about Israel’s actions in Gaza.

For many months, the pro-Israel lobby has been characterising as antisemitic any strongly critical position of Israel’s policies in Gaza. Accusations of antisemitism have been thrown about wantonly, and often for political and rhetorical advantage. One piece of evidence for this has been the significant number of British Jews who have found themselves being smeared as antisemites, “self-hating Jews” and the “wrong sort of Jews”.

Disturbingly, the police now appear to be aiding this campaign of vilification by using Section 12 to suggest that anti-Zionist Jews such as Prof Bresheeth and Mr Greenstein are also “supporters of terror”.