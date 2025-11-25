Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1h

Of course this is a crass attempt to pervert the course of justice.

The question is whether the british public will allow Starmer to do so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
SmellTheCoffee's avatar
SmellTheCoffee
1h

If this law stands it sets the most chilling( literarily and metaphorically) precedent

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture