Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Corinne J's avatar
Corinne J
1d

Precisely! You’re a great principled writer Jonathan.

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Pat And Anne's avatar
Pat And Anne
1d

Well said, and thank you for your wonderful journalism❤️

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