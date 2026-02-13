Jonathan Cook

Jonathan, this is a vital piece of journalism that connects dots the mainstream still pretend aren't there. But as someone with 15 years in the civil and diplomatic service, I saw the situation as even more entrenched than you describe. The "black box" isn't just a feature of British politics, but the natural state of a foreign policy establishment that has been fully privatised. You rightly focus on Mandelson’s network and the corporate capture of Labour. But this isn't just about party politics or one scandal. It’s about a structural reality: the lines between diplomatic service, corporate interest, and intelligence assets have been deliberately blurred for decades. We are no longer talking about influence-peddling; we are talking about a shadow infrastructure where a career in government is simply a rotational posting in the larger ecosystem of global capital. When you mention that the billionaire class has hollowed out British political structures, I would add that they have also hollowed out the Foreign Office. I watched as people were sidelined in favor of political appointees/sycophants with deep ties to private defense contractors and extractive industries. It isnt only the Labour party that's been captured, so have civil servants. Look into Mandelson's successor as US Ambassador.

The most dangerous legacy of the Mandelson operation isn't just Starmer. It's the generation of "leaders" who now believe the national interest is synonymous with corporate interest. They don't see a conflict of interest; they see a job progression at the expense of national interest. We need to stop asking Is this corrupt and start asking who designed the system to make this look legal? Until we dismantle the network Mandelson built and the McSweeneys of the world enforce, we are just swapping the faces on the poster while the real power remains in the un-minuted meetings you mention.

I still support Palestine Action. Make Palestine Palestine again. Action needed for World Peace. Cancel the Terrorist State of Israel.

