Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
2h

Obviously 'incompetence' is not believable. Never write off as incompetent that which can be adequately and easily explained by pure malevolence.

I would say Starmer's involvement with the security state goes back much further than 20 years, and probably began when he was at university. See also McLibel trial and protection of spycops (Bob Lambert) etc.

For more info on Starmer and the Saville affair, this is a good article: https://iaindavis.substack.com/p/keir-starmers-questionable-child

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Chris's avatar
Chris
2h

As far as I’m concerned Starmer and his cronies are treasonous, serving foreign interests and accepting money for selling out Britain! When will the law serve the people?

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