Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Sunil Kapur's avatar
Sunil Kapur
2h

Hello Jonathan, Have you seen The People’s Emergency Briefing?

About 3000 screenings of this 50 minute film are taking place across the UK. It's about how the UK could be much more climate-resilient - leading to better health outcomes, better food security and a stronger economy!

It’s a mainstream film, aimed especially at those who aren’t in any “green bubble” - hosted by Chris Packham and featuring regular folks plus Jennifer Saunders…

My MP and 4 Councillors attended - they heard directly from local residents that we want more action on Climate Change.

Because of the film, 20% of MPs are supporting the Call for the UK to have a Televised Emergency Briefing led by the Prime Minister. Given this Summer and the expected food shortages/higher prices, that figure will only grow.

I don't think Andy Burnham's Barbecue Ban will be deemed sufficient.

It would be great if you could attend a screening and communicate with your 40,000 followers! You can find a screening here:

https://www.nebriefing.org/screening-map

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Tim West's avatar
Tim West
2h

Shame on you Jonathan Cook. You are just another agent of the globalist scumbags. Pushing the climate hoax? At this stage? Covering up the arson. Supporting the gruesome net zero which will kill a billion. Shame on you

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