Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Costello's avatar
Mary Costello
3d

Superb essay, full of truth and clarity

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chuck Nasmith's avatar
Chuck Nasmith
3d

British Bullshit Corporation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies
80 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jonathan Cook
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture