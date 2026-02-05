Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Waters's avatar
Roger Waters
7h

Keep telling it like it is my brother. ✊🏼🇵🇸🕊️Roger Waters.

Reply
Share
2 replies
samia's avatar
samia
7h

I salute you Jonathan........... I respect you for your honesty and bravery........... this is very clear and direct. Is is brilliant. Thank you

Reply
Share
120 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture