Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
3h

Like the BBC, the Graun wants to cement the uk's status as America's Special Little Bitch and hopes that America will attack Russia next.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Whatistobedone's avatar
Whatistobedone
3h

You know what this is REALLY about? Israyhell and nuttyyahoo want to expand their territory. You know, get rid of the Iranians like they got rid of the Palestinians. They have a deadly (for anyone in its intended path) case of "Mine Mine Mine I Want What You Have So I Will Kill You to Take it By Brute Force Including Genocide." Meanwhile, the orangefuhrerlardosmellybrownbutt has already claimed land there for golf resorts and golden towers reaching to the heavens....and also: for headquarters of an international sex trafficking operation....women and little girls (of course Frau Twit Twat Megynwhat'shername Kelly claims that 14, 15, 16 year olds are "really women, not children." )

Reply
Share
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture