Markus
9h

As a German!

People keep writing books and giving interviews, desperately trying to answer the old question: How could Germans not know about the Holocaust? Why didn’t they stop it? Why are they blamed forever?

But after 9/11, I realized something simple and unsettling:

we only “know” what the media decides we should know.

If they don’t show it, if they don’t report it, if they don’t repeat it — for most people, it simply never happened.

And suddenly the past becomes clearer.

We see how entire populations can be steered, distracted, or kept in the dark.

We understand how a society can fail to intervene in horrors carried out in its name.

Not because every individual is a monster,

but because the gatekeepers of information decide which realities are visible

and which ones stay buried.

Look around today and the pattern is still there:

Illegal wars justified with slogans,

the invasion of Iraq sold like a product,

uprisings in Palestine filtered through political convenience,

abuses in our own countries framed so they appear distant, accidental, or unavoidable.

We don’t live in an age of ignorance —

we live in an age where information is abundant,

but truth is curated.

That is how things happen.

Then, and now.

Ayesha
I really want media to be held to account on this as well as the overall genocide. It's utterly appalling.

