Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
7d

Thank you Jonathan for this timely reminder of the facts. Spot on clarity.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Neil Procter's avatar
Neil Procter
7d

KKKuensberg playing the usual Establishment coloniser propaganda blinder. To anyone with half a brain cell listening though, it is clear that Polanski’s rationale outwits her.

Reply
Share
18 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture