Jonathan Cook

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Brian Podschies's avatar
Brian Podschies
11h

I voted labour all my life in the UK , I never would have imagined that the party would be bought by Zionist Israel, but hey what's the difference, in my father's country Germany there is a similar subversion of sovereignty going on, and as for the US well what can one say. But the criminalisation of free speech in this case really does top the bottom of the swamp that the labour party has become....

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Exit Lounge's avatar
Exit Lounge
10h

Justice Johnson, while sentencing the Filton Four said their actions were intended to influence (Israeli) government policy. And therefore constituted terrorism.

Peter Kyle reporting his own constituent for daring to raise the issue of this government's complicity in genocide reinforces this judgement.

Inevitably the purpose of writing to an MP is to influence government policy. So how far are we from writing to your own MP being ruled as terrorism?

This is a very slippery slope into a very dark place.

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