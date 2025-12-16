Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
13h

Thanks for your sound rebuttal to this horrible article. The folks at the Guardian who allowed it to be published in that paper should be ashamed of themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dieter's avatar
Dieter
13hEdited

It is totally amazing that the Zionist Lobby makes out not only that it is the victim of Terror, but that it expects the rest of the world to turn a blind eye to the terror Israel and before Israel, the likes of Haganah, the Stern Gang, Lahi, etc have inflicted on Palestinians who have lived in peace with Jews for two thousand years in a land handed to Zionists by European Christian Colonialists, ironically, the only denomination and the only nations that have persecuted Jews for centuries. The Western World is totally fucked and the only sanity comes from people like Mr Cook and the so-called Self hating Jews who call out Zionism for what it really is, namely a group of Nazis who call themselves Zionists, a schism founded by Atheistic Jews who somehow were able to convince many brainwashed sheep in the Western World that the god they invented gave them this land from the River to the sea, presumably from the Yangtze to the British Channel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
138 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jonathan Cook · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture