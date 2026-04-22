Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Evelyn K. Brunswick's avatar
Evelyn K. Brunswick
5h

I think Polanski (an actor) is the new controlled opposition - they wouldn't allow a genuine or sincere new Corbyn or socialist anywhere near political power. Socialism, after all, is that thing they fear the most. Their entire history of subversion is a product of that fear. And it goes back a long way.

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Jonathan Coulter's avatar
Jonathan Coulter
4h

Well pulled together by Jonathan Cook. I have seen this story developing over the years, and can confirm that he is citing his sources correctly. However he might have said more about the immense pro-Israeli influence within Labour Together and in funding approved Labour candidates at elections.

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