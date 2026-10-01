Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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Ismaele's avatar
Ismaele
Oct 1Edited

And it took ~3 years for American and European government to feel revulsion of Netanyahu and the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza...

Yet, the US and Europe keep sending weapons and ammunition to Israel.

Yet, the US keeps two aircraft carrier strike groups in the Arabian Sea.

Yet, UK and its Prime Minister Andy Burnham are spinning the Israeli narrative of Iran being behind the "incident" at RAF Fairford.

And let's not forget that, no matter who is the Prime Minister of Israel, this Zionist entity will remain a genocidal actor in the Middle East. Nothing will change with Eisenkot in power instead of Netanyahu.

It is just the umpteenth play of "good cop, bad cop" and distraction ploy.

Nothing is going to change in the Middle East (and anywhere else) until the Epstein class in the West is removed from power!

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Diana van Eyk's avatar
Diana van Eyk
Oct 1

Like Lady Macbeth, the west can't get the blood off their hands no matter how they spin their past and current support of Israel.

Trust is earned, and the western elite who support Israel have lost the trust of people with a conscience.

"The declarations of “You were right” and “We feel your pain”, the promises of sanctions and urgent calls for two states, amount to nothing more than virtue-signalling. They are designed to divert public indignation over Israel’s atrocities away from the complicity of western capitals and direct it exclusively at Netanyahu."

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