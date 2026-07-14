Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
16hEdited

Two-state solution? Talk about flogging a dead horse! A two-state solution was not only never going to happen, the settler state has never intended that the mythical two-states would ever be realised, how could it when the aim of the Jewish state has been, from its inception, to ethnically cleanse Palestine of its Palestinians and it's not as if this aim has been a secret, the Zionist-colonialists have been shouting it from the rooftops for over 100 years!

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
17h

"Not only will any such ruling be far too late to make any difference to the victims of the genocide, but the US, Britain and Europe will do precisely no more to punish Israel for this crime of crimes – one we can see for ourselves without an ICJ ruling – than they have done in punishing Israel for the settlements."

The court itself is stalling for time, as its judges fear American retribution. If that were not enough, the United States seeks to dismantle it, lest it rule in ways the United States and Israel do not like.

Countries that the United States does not like, on the other hand...

I suppose it is refreshing, the honesty, the United States and its catamites no longer need keep up the pious shopworn old frauds.

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