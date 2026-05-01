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Frances Kay's avatar
Frances Kay
1d

Oh Jonathan. I don't know if you felt angry as you wrote this piece, but it roused me to fury. I am so angry that I live in a world where this is happening ,and those elected to serve my interests are not only failing to act in the name of justice, but actively colluding and assisting in genocide. Of course you're right in every instance - and once Lebanon is trampled into dust, Netanyahu will push Israel's borders further and further into sovereign territories of the Middle East, and we will be forced to witness it and do nothing. Our government has even made legitimate protest at its actions illegal. Israel has now indulged in acts of piracy in international waters and nothing is being done to stop them. After anger comes despair. There must be an end to this.

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Peter Sire's avatar
Peter Sire
1d

It is indeed a reflection of the UK government's and media's vicarious depravity that the prosecution of those who act against genocide is being conducted while at best turning a blind eye to and at worst abetting the criminal mass slaughter itself. Every day it is being demonstrated to the world that the supposed "Axis of Evil" is in truth the Axis of Justice against Western Zionist colonialism

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