Òran Mór
2h

Sickened. As the entire world stands by, mutely witness to this utter monstrosity.

Shane Fitzgerald
2h

Well broken down and very insightful, Jonathan.

'The western media will finally be placated, as its genocide-complicit correspondents are ushered into Gaza – but only into the Green Zone. There, they will be guided around model “safe communities”, where they can busy themselves airing footage of afflicted Palestinians fleeing Hamas and offered respite.'

And when the Palestinians have any issue with the plan, the western world will say they just don't want peace.

It's basically a situation where a terrible crime has taken place, and then the victim is themselves placed in a conservatorship to be overseen by the very people who committed the crime.

It also destroys any reasonable possibility for a Palestinian state at root. We'll end the genocide, sort of, when you stop wanting a state - this is the essential message to the People of Palestine.

Here's my analysis of it, in case you have the time and interest, Jonathan.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-179537064

